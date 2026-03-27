Harry Maguire credits Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick for England recall as defender starts in Uruguay friendly

Maguire was quick to highlight the impact of Carrick on his return to the England squad, insisting the interim United boss deserves “big credit” for helping him rediscover his form and confidence.

The 33-year-old centre-back, who had fallen out of favour under the previous regime, has looked revitalised since Carrick took temporary charge - playing a key role in United’s rise to third in the Premier League table.

Speaking to ITV, Maguire said: "Big credit to him [Michael Carrick] to make sure I'm in this squad."



