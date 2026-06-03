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Harry Kane will ‘half want to come back’ to the Premier League as England legend Peter Reid airs bold transfer wish & explains what makes star striker special
Record-breaking Kane posting stunning numbers for club & country
Kane, who is also the most prolific marksman that Tottenham have ever seen, stepped out of his professional comfort zone when packing bags for Germany in the summer of 2023. Said move was made in a bid to lift his much-publicised trophy curse - with major honours having eluded the superstar striker at domestic, continental and international level.
That duck has been broken at the Allianz Arena, with the 32-year-old frontman now a two-time title winner with Super Cup and DFB-Pokal successes on his ever-expanding CV - along with three Bundesliga Golden Boots.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained at Bayern, with the target being found on 146 occasions through 147 appearances - with career-best numbers of 61 goals being recorded in the 2025-26 campaign. Questions are now being asked, while working on a contract through to 2027, of how much longer Kane will spend in Bavaria.
Various options have been mooted for the fearsome No.9 - from fresh terms in Munich to a MLS move that would allow a future career in the NFL to be explored - while talk of a retracing of steps to English football is seemingly never far away.
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Will former Tottenham star Kane ever grace the Premier League again?
Speaking at the world’s biggest World Cup-themed auction - courtesy of BUDDS, the UK's leading specialist auctioneers of sports memorabilia - ex-Three Lions star Reid told GOAL when asked if he can see Kane gracing the Premier League again: “I think he'll half want to come back.
“I think he'd look great in a blue shirt - Everton, obviously! Imagine him running out at the Hill Dickinson. Top player. I think he'll come back and play in the Premiership, yeah.”
Reid went on to say of the qualities that place Kane in an elite talent bracket and why he will have a crucial role to play in England’s bid for World Cup glory this summer: “I'll tell you the beauty about Harry Kane, besides getting goals, he makes them. Intelligent, gets in holes, hard to mark, he drops deep, he'll go beyond. He's up there with the best as a finisher, absolutely outstanding.
“I'm hoping we win it. We've got the firepower. I'm not sure what we're like at the back. I think France can be the favourites. I think you look at the French squad all over, I think they're the favourites. But with the likes of Harry Kane in the team, Declan Rice, I think we've got a chance. But he's [Kane] top drawer.”
Do England have enough match-winners in their 2026 World Cup squad?
Some 60 years have passed since England last tasted World Cup glory - or lifted an international trophy of any kind - with the legends of 1966 continuing to occupy a solitary entry in the record books.
One of the jerseys worn on that historic day at Wembley is coming up for grabs, with Martin Peters shirt - which was donned when netting the Three Lions’ second goal in an iconic 4-2 victory over West Germany - expected to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000 when going under the hammer.
There may come a day when Kane-related mementos demand a similar figure, with it up to the class of 2026 to prove that they are capable of joining the sporting immortals and capturing the biggest prize in world football.
Quizzed on whether Thomas Tuchel has enough match-winners at his disposal to make that possible - having overlooked the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden - Reid, who earned 13 caps for his country, said: “I'd have taken Foden. But it's about opinions. I think creative-wise we will be all right - [Bukayo] Saka. I am a lover of [Marcus] Rashford, I think he's got something, he's got to show it now. We have quality going forward and I think we will get goals. Convinced.”
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Can Kane and Co make magical memories & end 60 years of hurt?
Reid famously represented England at the 1986 World Cup and lined up in the quarter-final showdown with Argentina that saw Diego Maradona deliver his infamous ‘Hand of God’ moment and register one of the greatest solo goals that the game has ever seen.
More special memories are set to be made on the grandest of stages this summer, by the likes of Kane and Co, with fans in every corner of the planet looking for heroes to emerge that leave them longing to buy into a share of that success.
The BUDDS World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is here, and for a free online valuation of any sporting memorabilia, click here.