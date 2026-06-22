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Will Harry Kane be watching Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland? John Barnes explains England captain’s mindset in World Cup Golden Boot battle
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Messi, Mbappe, Haaland and Kane all among the goals
Some of the biggest names on the planet were quick out of the blocks as FIFA’s flagship event got underway in North America. Through the opening round of fixtures at the group stage, Ballon d’Or winners and Golden Ball hopefuls got their eye in early doors.
Argentine GOAT Messi netted a hat-trick - becoming the oldest man to do so on the World Cup stage - when taking home the match ball against Algeria, while Mbappe and Haaland bagged a brace apiece for France and Norway in their meetings with Senegal and Iraq respectively.
Kane was last to get in on the act, but also registered a deadly double as England’s Three Lions roared in a 4-2 win over Croatia. History is up for grabs this summer as some of the most fearsome forwards on the planet look to become the first to claim two top scorer gongs at the most prestigious of international competitions.
World Cup Golden Boot: Will superstar strikers keep an eye on one another?
The battle to emerge victorious is well and truly on, but will Kane and Co have half an eye on what other superstar goal-getters are doing? When that question was put to Barnes, the former England playmaker - speaking in association with viagogo and their ‘World Cuts’ campaign - told GOAL: “If it means helping England go through, yes. If he [Kane] feels he wants to score goals to compete against them, which could be to the detriment of the team, because he may be more selfish, because he's going to compete against them, rather than doing what's right for the team - I'm sure Harry isn't going to look at that or worry about that.
“Harry's got to worry about what's right for the team. And as a captain, he wants to do well for the team. And yes, if he scores goals, he scores goals. But if he doesn't score goals, any more of them in the World Cup, and Mbappe or Haaland scores more than him, that's not going to be an issue with him, I'm sure. And I'm sure that's the attitude he'll have, as well as knowing that his goals will help England.
“I think he's more worried about helping England to win, rather than him necessarily being the top scorer. And I'm sure Haaland and Mbappe are going to be the same thing, because I'm sure Mbappe wants to score goals. But if it means him scoring less goals and France winning, I'm sure he'll do that. Look at [Ousmane] Dembele and all the people that France have. So individual honours for me mean nothing, and I'm sure for Harry it will mean nothing as well.”
Will evergreen Kane play for England at the 2030 World Cup?
Kane is still going strong at 32 years of age, with there no sign of him slowing down following a career-best return of 61 goals for Bayern Munich in another title-winning campaign for the Bundesliga giants.
England’s captain is on course to break all kinds of records, but does he have another World Cup cycle in him? Responding to that question, Barnes - who won 79 caps for the Three Lions - said: “Well, I'm hoping not for England's sake, because it means that we have brought through some other players who can take over the mantle. So let's worry about this World Cup before we're thinking about four years down the line. Four years is a long time.
“You've got to worry about Harry Kane in four years' time. I think we'll be struggling if you're thinking about a 36-year-old Harry Kane in four years' time. We haven't won the World Cup since 1966, so why are we worrying about what's happening in four years' time when we've only won one game in this World Cup? Let's get through this World Cup first, and then I'll start thinking about Harry Kane in four years' time. Or maybe in one year's time or two years' time.”
Beckham and R9: What is the most iconic World Cup hairstyle?
Kane is hoping to follow in some legendary footsteps this summer, as he bids to get his hands on the World Cup trophy. He is already a source of inspiration to millions, given all that he has achieved, with youngsters across the globe mimicking his famous jump-and-punch goal celebration.
Not many are after his quiffed haircut, but international tournaments do tend to generate trends in that department - from Carlos Valderrama’s afro to David Beckham’s mohawk via the iconic ‘Cascao’ cut sported by R9 for Brazil in 2002.
Which was the best? Barnes added: “Well Valderrama wasn’t a haircut, that was just a normal hairstyle that he had. I don't think he purposely wanted to do that.
“Of course R9 was a stupid one, if he couldn't play football he would have been called an idiot. And Becks has all kinds of different ponytails and stuff like that. Haircuts mean nothing if you're not a good footballer and if you're a good footballer you can do anything you want. So the R9 is probably one of the most recognisable but I wouldn't advise my kids to get that one!”
- viagogo
Fans take inspiration from international superstars
To celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 and bring fans closer to the culture, nostalgia and personalities that define the tournament, viagogo – the world's leading live event ticket marketplace – launched World Cuts, a one-of-a-kind barber shop experience recreating some of football's most iconic hairstyles.
The free two-day experience took place at Ruffians Barber Shop in Shoreditch, where fans could choose their footballing hero and leave transformed with a legendary tournament-inspired look.
To mark the launch, Manchester United superfan United Strand (Frank Ilett) finally ended his hair-growing marathon and swapped his lengthy locks for three iconic World Cup-inspired styles from the tournament - recreating Carlos Valderrama’s legendary curls to David Beckham’s unforgettable mohawk and Chris Waddle’s classic mullet.