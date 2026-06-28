Harry Kane makes more history with England by breaking Gary Lineker’s World Cup goal record & now has Brazilian GOAT Pele in his sights

The England captain made history on Saturday evening, doubling the Three Lions' lead with a clinical header from a Jude Bellingham cross to secure a 2-0 win over Panama. The strike was Kane's 11th on the world stage, moving him clear of the legendary Lineker, who had previously held the national record with 10 goals scored across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.

Speaking after the whistle, Kane expressed his pride at reaching the landmark. "It is a proud one for sure," the striker told BBC Sport. "I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling. It is always hard to take in. I just want to enjoy this moment with the team, enjoy being top of the table. I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit, and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament."