Harry Kane vs Gary Lineker & Jimmy Greaves! How England’s leading goalscorer ranks as Peter Shilton assesses the man set to break his all-time cap record

Quizzed on whether Kane is the greatest all-round striker within that group, with the likes of Greaves and Lineker being more natural finishers, former Three Lions keeper Shilton - speaking in association with Lynx Fine Fragrance and their ‘The Official Makeup’ campaign - told GOAL: “Jimmy Greaves was one of my heroes growing up. He was just a brilliant dribbler, he was so light-footed, he could score goals from anywhere - tap-ins, long shots, beat two players and score. At his peak, Jimmy Greaves was just unbelievable.

“He was just a natural, and Gary was a different type. You wouldn't say Gary would beat two people dribbling, but he had this great pace and the ability to be in the right place at the right time, which is what strikers are about, but also a great finisher - cool as a cucumber. He was so cool at the last minute and he always said to me he was taught when he was at Leicester, the one thing he was told was ‘hit the target and keep it low and if he could get pace on it, do so’. So, that was his three things and so many times you saw that.

“Harry's a little bit different because he's bigger - he's probably a bigger threat in the air, that's for sure. I don't think he's as quick as Gary, but he's still quick enough. The other night [against Croatia] he scored from a corner, he scores from outside the box and he's just a natural goal scorer. He’s probably a bit more far reaching, from corners and free-kicks, that type of thing. But all great goal scorers.”