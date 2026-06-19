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Yosua Arya

Will Harry Kane & Declan Rice play vs Ghana? Update on England duo after World Cup injury scares in Croatia win

H. Kane
D. Rice
England
England vs Ghana
World Cup

England have received a major boost ahead of their second World Cup group-stage match, with Harry Kane and Declan Rice both expected to be available against Ghana. Concerns emerged after the 4-2 win over Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel has eased fears surrounding two of his most important players.

  • England handed double fitness boost

    England supporters were left concerned despite the Three Lions' impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening 2026 World Cup match. Kane scored twice in Texas, but attention quickly shifted to the fitness of both the captain and Rice after the final whistle.

    Rice was substituted after 72 minutes and appeared to be struggling physically before making way for Morgan Rogers. Meanwhile, Kane was seen wearing heavy strapping on his left leg after the match, raising fears of a potential injury.

    However, both players have now been cleared to feature against Ghana. England's medical staff have determined that Kane's issue was cramp management rather than a serious problem, while Rice's withdrawal was a precautionary measure.

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    Tuchel explains Rice decision

    Tuchel revealed that Rice reported discomfort during the match, prompting the coaching staff to act cautiously with England already in control of the game. The England boss also moved to reassure supporters about the severity of the issue.

    "Declan pointed to his lower back, upper hamstring and feels some discomfort," Tuchel said after the game. "I didn’t want to take any risks. It was a moment to protect him. Declan reassured me at the end it’s good. It’s nothing big to worry about."

  • Key figures remain available

    The positive update comes as a significant relief for England. Kane remains the focal point of Tuchel's attack and will once again be expected to lead the Three Lions' attack as they seek to secure all three points against Ghana.

    Rice was equally influential before his substitution. The Arsenal midfielder supplied the corner that led to Kane's second goal and once again demonstrated his value at the heart of England's midfield.

    Keeping both players available preserves the spine of the side and allows Tuchel to maintain continuity as England look to build on a strong start to the tournament.

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    Attention turns to Ghana test

    England have moved to Kansas City for the next stage of their preparations, with both Kane and Rice expected to take part in full training ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Ghana. The Black Stars will present a different challenge to Croatia, but England enter the contest with momentum and growing confidence. With the presence of Kane and Rice, Tuchel has a strong foundation to secure another win and strengthen England's position in Group L.

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