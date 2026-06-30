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Harry Kane told choosing Bayern Munich move over Premier League stay was a mistake as Michael Owen labels striker 'England's best ever'
The greatest to ever do it
In his column for the Daily Mail, Owen revealed he has undergone a complete change of heart regarding Kane, officially naming him the best striker England has ever produced. Reflecting on his own career, the Ballon d'Or winner admitted he previously believed finishing was an innate gift, but now sees the Bayern Munich star as a model of self-made excellence through relentless work and repetition.
"The older I get, the more I realise I was wrong about strikers - and Harry Kane is an example of why I have changed my mind," Owen wrote. "Now this might sound ridiculous given everything Harry has achieved, but I don't think he was born to become the player he is today. That, as much as anything, is why I love him. That is why, without hesitation, I call him England's greatest-ever striker."
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The Bundesliga mistake
Despite his admiration for the player, Owen remains steadfast in his belief that the move to Germany was a step down for a player of Kane's calibre. He argued that the dominance of Bayern Munich in a "very ordinary" league does not provide the same challenge or prestige as breaking the Premier League's all-time scoring record would have offered.
Owen expressed his frustration with the transfer, noting that the forward decided to reject interest from Barcelona and other giants to remain in Bavaria. "My one gripe with Harry is the move to Bayern Munich," he added. "I said it at the time and I haven't changed my mind. I understand the benefits, and England will hopefully see that in the next few weeks .. But in terms of his career, he is better than the Bundesliga."
Elite mindset and longevity
Owen praised Kane's mental strength and durability, highlighting how the 32-year-old has continued to adapt his game. He noted that Kane's ability to drop deep and link play has matured significantly, but maintained that his greatest value remains his nerves of steel in front of goal, particularly for the national team on the world stage.
"I know he missed a penalty against Croatia in the opening game, but if we've got a penalty in a World Cup final, I don't want anyone else taking it other than Harry Kane," Owen insisted. "He's got nerves of steel. I love his single-mindedness. I love his longevity. I love that he never gets injured. And I love that his game has got better and better."
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Legacy beyond the medals
While Kane has found team success in Germany, Owen suggests that titles with Bayern were almost a foregone conclusion and do not define his greatness. Instead, he views Kane as an inspirational figure for young players, proving that obsessive dedication can overcome a lack of "God-given" physical advantages like raw pace or flair.
"Winning Bundesliga titles with Bayern was never going to define his greatness because Bayern almost always win them," Owen concluded. "None of this changes how I feel about Kane. He's a wonderful footballer, an outstanding captain and a brilliant human-being. More importantly, he's an example. An example that you don't always have to be born as Lionel Messi, Pele or Diego Maradona."