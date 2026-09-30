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'Belong on the biggest stage' - Harry Kane claims Barcelona move has transformed 'difference maker' Anthony Gordon into an England superstar
Gordon and Alexander-Arnold inspire England victory in Prague
England bounced back from a chaotic 3-2 defeat against Spain to secure a crucial Nations League win on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel's side capitalised on a first-half red card for Pavel Sulc to confidently beat Czechia 2-0.
Gordon broke the deadlock shortly after the interval, heading in an inch-perfect cross from Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Barcelona forward is enjoying a stellar run of form under Tuchel, having now found the net in his last three international outings.
Kane then doubled the advantage to seal the three points for the visitors. The victory showcased the growing influence of England's La Liga contingent, with Gordon shining brightest following his high-profile €70m (£60m) summer switch to Catalonia.
- Branislav Racko
Kane lauds 'difference maker' Gordon following Barcelona switch
Kane singled out Gordon for special praise, noting how the attacker's bold switch from Newcastle United has elevated his all-around game.
"I think sometimes going to a big club like that gives you more self-belief, more confidence," the former Tottenham striker stated. "You feel like you belong on the biggest stage and I think he's taken that into his England performances."
The England skipper was thoroughly impressed by Gordon's decisive approach in the final third. Kane added: "He was outstanding against Spain on Saturday, again today he was the difference maker. He was always looking to be direct and be the one to get us ahead and a great finish from him as well. A lovely ball by Trent, but those finishes aren't easy and he took it really well."
The captain also reserved kind words for Alexander-Arnold, who secured his first international call-up since June 2025 following a timely injury crisis. "Trent's outstanding," Kane noted. "The delivery, the passing range, the crossing but also today defensively he was outstanding. Trent just has to keep his head down, keep working hard."
Tactical evolution pays off as Kane edges closer to history
Gordon’s soaring international form comes amidst a personal crusade to reshape his footballing identity. The forward previously admitted feeling unfairly pigeonholed as a mere pace merchant in the Premier League, prompting his move to Barcelona to showcase his tactical intelligence. His decisive playmaking displays for England suggest that Spanish gamble is already paying dividends.
Meanwhile, Kane is eyeing his own slice of history. The 87-goal forward is closing in on Peter Shilton's all-time appearance record of 125 caps, while relentlessly edging towards a century of international strikes.
"I don't like to think too far ahead, but of course it's getting closer," the Bayern Munich superstar said regarding his pursuit of 100 goals. "You know, 100 goals for the national team would be something special without a doubt. It still feels like yesterday I just broke the record, and I was away in Italy getting that one."
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Looking ahead to Croatia test
England will resume their gruelling four-match Nations League schedule with a tricky trip to Croatia this Saturday. Tuchel's squad will then return home to host Czechia at Wembley next Tuesday.
With Gordon and Alexander-Arnold grasping their opportunities, the Three Lions boss faces a welcome selection headache. The La Liga duo will hope their match-winning link-up in Prague is enough to cement their starting spots in the upcoming double-header.
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