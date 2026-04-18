Harry Kane told he's on same level as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi as Alan Shearer backs Bayern Munich striker to hit SIXTY goals before end of season

Speaking to Betfair, the former Newcastle United striker said the scale of Kane’s scoring output reflects how modern forwards have pushed the standard far beyond previous generations.

"Scoring 50 goals in a season was unheard of in my day," Shearer explained. "When I started out in the 80s, if you got 20 goals then you were regarded as a really, really good player. I think that was the benchmark, for any forward, was to get 20. Clearly not anymore. I mean, Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo, Kane, these guys have taken it to a different level. Obviously, things have changed now, but to get 50 in one season is remarkable."

"I remember Clive Allen getting 49 once at Tottenham many years ago, and it was crazy. Harry just seems to be getting better with age, doesn't he? It’s remarkable and a great achievement. There's still plenty more to come. He may even hit over 60 yet with the number of games left."