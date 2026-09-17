Flick's magnificent seven! Unstoppable Barcelona boss makes history with record-breaking winning streak

Barcelona have made a historic start to the campaign under Hansi Flick, recording a magnificent seven consecutive victories across all competitions. The latest success came in emphatic fashion with a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander at home, establishing a brand-new milestone for the club. Until now, the benchmark stood at six consecutive wins from the start of a season, a feat previously achieved in the 1929/30, 1960/61, and 2018/19 campaigns, but none of those sides managed to claim a seventh straight triumph.

Speaking after the final whistle, Flick expressed his delight with the team's performance and mindset.

"I liked the way we played and the three points. I’m happy, we’re happy. It’s not easy to play against Racing," Flick told the media.