Joao Cancelo is on loan at FC Barcelona from Al-Hilal until the end of the season. If manager Hansi Flick has his way, the Portuguese player is set to stay beyond the end of the season.
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Hansi Flick is a big fan of his: the Barcelona star’s future apparently hinges on two conditions
According to a report in the Spanish newspaper *Sport*, the former Germany manager has already given the go-ahead for a new contract for Cancelo. However, there are two conditions: firstly, the 31-year-old must obtain a release from his parent club Al-Hilal, which should not be a problem as the Saudi club reportedly no longer has plans for him. Secondly, Cancelo would have to agree to a significant pay cut. The financially struggling Barcelona simply cannot afford his rumoured annual salary of 12 million euros.
Cancelo’s contract with Al-Hilal runs until 2027.
Joao Cancelo won the German league title with Bayern Munich
Al-Hilal agreed in January to loan Cancelo to the Catalans, after the full-back had joined the Saudi club in 2024 for €25 million. The attacking full-back has made twelve competitive appearances for Flick’s side this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.
Cancelo was previously on loan at FC Barcelona during the 2023/24 season. His former clubs include Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin. He won the German league title with Bayern during his half-season in 2023.
Joao Cancelo: His statistics for Barcelona in the 2025/26 season
Games
12
Goals
1
Assists
4