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imago-sport-1083449706.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

'Focus on ourselves' - Hansi Flick ignores Madrid derby noise as Real Madrid and Atletico prepare for clash

H. Flick
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has insisted he is paying little attention to the upcoming Madrid derby, despite the potential implications the result could have on the Liga title race. The German coach is determined to keep the focus internal as his side looks to maintain their impressive early-season momentum.

  • Catalan boss rejects distractions

    The Barcelona head coach refused to be sidetracked by this weekend's fierce showdown between Atletico and Madrid. Ahead of his side's trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, he stressed the importance of maintaining their own performance levels rather than worrying about results elsewhere. That quiet confidence is underpinned by an imperious start to the campaign, with the Blaugrana winning all six opening league fixtures while racking up a historic tally of 28 goals.

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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    German boss demands concentration

    Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the manager insisted that his team's sole priority must remain internal standards. Dismissing the surrounding noise of the capital derby, Flick said: "The most important thing is to focus on ourselves."

    Addressing the challenge of workload management during a relentless run of fixtures, he added: "We're working to maintain our level. Recovery is very important, and we're managing the workload very well. There are many matches, and we have to keep recovery in mind."

  • Capital contenders chase leaders

    The clash at the Metropolitano pits two fierce pursuers against each other as both look to stay within touching distance of the summit. Los Blancos arrive having won six of their seven matches across all competitions this term, sealed by Carlos Espi's dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Elche.

    Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's men have rediscovered their clinical edge, with Canadian forward Jonathan David scoring in back-to-back league wins to leave the hosts trailing their city rivals by just two points.

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    Early kickoff offers advantage

    A win in Seville on Saturday would put further distance between Barcelona and the chasing pack before the Madrid derby kicks off. Because their two title rivals meet on Sunday, one or both are certain to drop points over the weekend. That gives the Catalan giants the ideal platform to protect their faultless record without any outside pressure.

LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA