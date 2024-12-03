Hansi Flick's honeymoon is over: How Barcelon's bubble has burst as La Liga lead over Real Madrid evaporates amid winless run

The Blaugrana moved nine points clear the week after winning El Clasico, but their lead is now down to one having played a game more than Los Blancos

On October 26, Lamine Yamal admitted that he and his Barcelona team-mates believed themselves to be "the best team in the world". One could easily understand why. At the time of his revelation, Yamal was standing inside Santiago Bernabeu, where Barca had just routed Real Madrid 4-0 - only three days after battering Bayern Munich 4-1 at Montjuic.

There was a swagger about Hansi Flick's side; no side in Europe was playing with such self-confidence. "We've proven that we can beat anyone," Yamal proudly declared.

That still remains the case but, right now, Barca also look capable of losing to anyone. After going nine points clear of Madrid by beating city rivals Espanyol the week after the Clasico, the Blaugrana's lead is down to one after a rotten run of results against mid-table teams.

So, has Barca's bubble burst? Is Hansi's honeymoon in Catalunya over? Or is this just a blip for the Blaugrana?