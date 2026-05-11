Hansi Flick & Barcelona reach full agreement on contract extension after successful La Liga defence

Barcelona and Flick, represented by his agent Pini Zahavi, have reached a complete agreement for the extension of the German coach's contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The deal comes as a reward for Flick's impressive tenure and follows the club’s successful defence of their La Liga crown, solidifying his position as the focal point of the Blaugrana’s sporting project.

The base of this new agreement extends Flick’s relationship with Barca by an additional year. While his previous terms were set to expire in 2027, the new arrangement guarantees his presence in the dugout until June 2028. Furthermore, the contract includes an optional year based on the achievement of specific performance objectives, meaning the partnership could potentially stretch until 2029.