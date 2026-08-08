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'Luka Modric teased me!' - Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu reveals derby banter and Champions League dreams
Calhanoglu laughs off hair transplant banter
Calhanoglu has addressed the light-hearted mockery he faced following his recent hair transplant. The 32-year-old playmaker, who has become a pivotal figure for Inter since moving from cross-city rivals AC Milan, admitted his new look sparked plenty of jokes. The Turkish midfielder revealed that the playful teasing came from both his own team-mates and Modric during a recent derby clash. However, the former Leverkusen man remains completely unfazed by the social media reaction and comments from fellow professionals.
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Modric derby joke fails to rattle midfielder
Addressing the situation during a detailed discussion, Calhanoglu was candid about the banter he received on the pitch. He emphasised that the light-hearted comments from opponents and colleagues have not affected his confidence in the slightest.
"I had a hair transplant. My team-mates, and also Modric the other day in the derby, teased me," Calhanoglu explained, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. "But it's fine with me, I feel better now."
Inter star sets sights on European glory
Beyond aesthetic discussions, Calhanoglu is firmly focused on keeping Inter as the dominant force in Italian football. Having secured the Scudetto last term, the Turkish captain remains hungry for further collective success at the San Siro. Setting out his objectives for the upcoming campaign, the playmaker made it clear that the club is not resting on its laurels as they prepare to ward off challenges from Juventus and Milan.
"We want to defend our trophies," Calhanoglu stated. "Then my dream goal is to play in another Champions League final. For me, we can play against anyone, we are strong. Personally, I hope to have fewer injuries. I was sorry to miss so many games last season."
- AFP
Calhanoglu rules out future coaching role
While the midfielder remains at the peak of his powers, he has already begun considering his life after retirement. Unlike many contemporaries who transition straight into management, Calhanoglu prefers an administrative or representative role within football.
"I haven’t decided yet. Certainly not a coach. Maybe an agent or sporting director," Calhanoglu revealed when asked about his long-term future. "But I also see myself as president of the Turkish federation."
For now, Calhanoglu's priority remains squarely on dictating play from deep as the heartbeat of Nerazzurri. With his confidence high and targets clearly defined, the former Leverkusen star is ready to drive Inter towards more silverware.
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