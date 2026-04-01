GOAL's ideal England World Cup 2026 squad: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ollie Watkins make the cut - but there's no room for Phil Foden or Jordan Henderson

It's not clear exactly how Tuchel will go about naming his final squad for the World Cup, but March's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan were likely the final chance for certain players to impress, at least in an international setting. As such, the England boss surely has a strong idea of which 26 players he will be selecting this summer.

But what would your England squad for the World Cup be right now? That's the question 10 GOAL writers and editors (Chris Burton, Stephen Darwin, Krishan Davis, Mark Doyle, Richard Martin, Tom Maston, Amee Ruszkai, Joe Strange, Sean Walsh and James Westwood) have been grappling with in recent days, with each having individually put together the 26 players they would choose to take to North America if they were in Tuchel's shoes.

We've tallied the results to put together GOAL's ideal England World Cup squad - but have we got it right? Check out the selections below, and let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page...