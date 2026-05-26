From Gio Reyna and Alejandro Zendejas’ surprise inclusions to Diego Luna’s heartbreak - Winners and losers of the USMNT’s World Cup squad announcement

And there we have it. After years of debating and dissecting, the 26-player squad that will represent the U.S. men's national team at this summer's World Cup has finally been unveiled. That doesn't mean the debating or dissecting has ended, though. In fact, it's only just beginning.
Mauricio Pochettino's squad has no shortage of big decisions. While there isn't an overly egregious absence, there are a few that have already caused some controversy. That happens with every World Cup roster, in truth, but the USMNT roster isn't immune as Pochettino had to make some hard calls on some big-name players.
So who was on the right side of those calls? Who will be frustrated watching from home? GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from the USMNT's roster release...