'Go and compete' - Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson await their chance as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to keep momentum against struggling Turkiye: Five keys to USMNT's World Cup Group Stage finale

There are so many complexities to the U.S. Men's National Team's final group stage game against Turkiye. Fortunately for the Americans, one of those complexities won't be at stake. They've won the group and can already look ahead to the knockout rounds. They earned that right in the first two games.

That fact opens up a new set of questions for Mauricio Pochettino, starting with the biggest one: how seriously will the U.S. take this match?

The answer is clear enough: seriously, but smartly. With first place already secured and neither side facing real consequences on Thursday, Pochettino has room to rotate. Those decisions will be made with caution, but not without purpose. Stakes or no stakes, Pochettino wants to keep winning - for his team, for momentum, and for an American public that is starting to believe in this group.

"My answer is to be sure that the team that is going to be out there tomorrow wants to eat the grass here in SoFi Stadium and play like it is the final of the World Cup," Pochettino said Thursday. "You say, 'how'? We need to find the way to arrive tomorrow and to provide the team with the best tools to go and to compete."

So what does that look like? GOAL looks at five keys to the USMNT's clash with Turkiye...