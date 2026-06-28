From Gil Mora and Obed Vargas: How Javier Aguirre's youngsters are building Mexico's World Cup future

Current Xolos manager Sebastián "Loco" Abreu has seen it all in football. After playing for 31 clubs, there are few careers, dressing rooms or footballing paths he has not crossed.
That is why 17-year-old Gilberto Mora could hardly ask for a better manager at this stage of his career. As Mora climbs the ranks and breaks barriers rarely seen in Mexican football, Abreu has become one of the voices best positioned to explain what makes him so special.
Mora already holds the record as the youngest player ever to play for El Tri in a World Cup, but what has made his rise remarkable is not just his age. It is the way he has owned the moment. He does not look like a teenager trying to survive a World Cup. He looks like someone who belongs.
Abreu has compared Mora to players such as Argentine playmaker Pablo Aimar, who was capable of floating across attacking positions without losing influence. He has described him as a free-flowing player. On ESPN MX, Abreu even said that if Mora continues working at this pace, he could match Luka Modrić's exceptional career in Europe, a comparison that says plenty about how highly he rates him.