AFP
Gianni Infantino reportedly offers Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for vital support
Crisis talks in Rabat
Infantino is currently in Morocco holding crisis meetings with FIFA officials as he fights to cling to power amid unprecedented backlash.
According to a report by The Mirror, the beleaguered president has promised Morocco they will host the 2030 World Cup final at the new 115,000-seat Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, rather than the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
This extraordinary offer is reportedly strictly conditional on the North African nation publicly endorsing him as he attempts to weather the ongoing storm.
- AFP
A crucial alliance
Morocco, which will co-host the 2030 tournament alongside Spain and Portugal, have been one of Infantino's strongest and most reliable allies during his decade in charge of world football. Securing their continued backing is now crucial for the FIFA chief, who is reportedly deeply concerned about a noticeable lack of support from Saudi Arabia, the hosts of the 2034 edition.
Infantino's desperate political maneuvering comes precisely as his highly controversial scheme to sell stakes in the competition completely unravels, leaving his leadership severely compromised.
Figo and Wenger speak out
The alleged political bargaining has drawn fierce criticism, accelerating an internal revolt that has seen key executives publicly distance themselves from the aborted commercial strategy. Luis Figo launched a scathing attack on Infantino, demanding his immediate departure. Figo described his conduct as “the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour,” adding that Infantino has debased his office and "should go. Now."
Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, released a statement clarifying he was completely excluded from the strategic plan. “The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity,” Wenger stated.
What next for FIFA?
Infantino faces a critical few weeks as he attempts to survive the biggest threat to his presidency yet. UEFA and various member associations are expected to intensify their pressure, potentially forcing a vote of no confidence. Whether Morocco will accept the alleged final offer or join the growing rebellion remains to be seen, but FIFA's immediate future appears incredibly fractured.
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