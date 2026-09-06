'Nothing has changed' - FIFA insist Infantino will stand for re-election despite growing opposition

FIFA has officially reiterated that Infantino will stand for a third term as president, despite a wave of widespread opposition and calls for him to step down from his post. The Swiss-Italian administrator has been under intense pressure since the collapse of his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme, a project that sought to sell minority stakes in the commercial and event operations of both the men's and women's World Cup to private investors.

A spokesperson for the governing body confirmed the president's intentions to The Athletic, stating: 'The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.'