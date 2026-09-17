ABACAPRESS
'I've always forgiven myself!' – Gianluigi Buffon opens up on dark moments behind iconic career
Buffon reveals personal struggles behind iconic career
Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon opened up about his personal struggles, career errors, and bouts of depression in an exclusive interview with Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni. Speaking on the Tutto in piazza podcast, the 2006 World Cup winner revealed the human side behind his era-defining success.
Despite lifting numerous trophies and dominating European football for decades, Buffon admitted to experiencing moments of intense discomfort during his playing career.
He stressed that facing adversity and taking accountability were essential to his personal growth.
- LaPresse
Legendary stopper addresses self-forgiveness and errors
Reflecting on his journey, Buffon discussed the psychological weight that came with operating at the highest level for over two decades. The 48-year-old explained that making mistakes was an inevitable part of life that ultimately shaped his character.
He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility rather than running away from errors.
"Each of us goes through moments where we feel a certain discomfort doing what we've always done naturally," Buffon stated. "But mistakes help us grow if you pay the price and put your face to it. I've made plenty of them, but I've always forgiven myself."
Managing pressure and choosing personal happiness
Buffon revealed how anxiety, pressure, and expectations affected him throughout his career at Juventus and the national team. Rather than conforming strictly to what football expected of him, he eventually chose pathways that prioritized his personal happiness.
His candid reflections provided rare insight into the mental toll experienced by elite athletes.
The former Azzurri captain noted that taking ownership of his decisions helped him find peace off the pitch.
- AFP
Buffon focuses on future choices after retirement
Having stepped away from professional football, Buffon remains focused on pursuing fulfilling roles outside the spotlight. His willingness to speak openly about depression and vulnerability continues to inspire younger generations of players.
The Italian icon leaves behind an enduring sporting legacy defined by resilience both on and off the field.
Buffon continues to share his vast experience through media engagements and football leadership
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting