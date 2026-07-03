Jurgen Klopp wants the job! Germany confirm ex-Liverpool coach's interest in replacing Julian Nagelsmann following resignation

Nagelsmann leaves his post after nearly three years in charge, expressing deep regret for failing to guide the four-time world champions deeper into the tournament. Despite steering the nation through a brief revival during Euro 2024, the structural scars of two consecutive tournament failures forced the young coach to step aside for the collective good of the squad.

He stated: "The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the success of the team. After such a bitter disappointment, it deserves the chance of a new beginning. I am sorry and hurt from the bottom of my heart that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more football nights at this World Cup."