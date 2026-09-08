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German amateur footballer arrested for allegedly poisoning team-mate in shocking 'revenge' killing
Amateur player faces arrest
A 35-year-old German amateur footballer named Marius was arrested by police on Tuesday, September 1, on suspicion of poisoning his 30-year-old team-mate, Philipp. The victim fell ill during an end-of-season trip to Dresden with amateur side TuS Rockenberg before passing away in hospital on June 16, 2025. Medical examinations later confirmed the cause of death as septic multi-organ failure caused by poisoning, according to reports cited by NeedToKnow.
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Prosecutor suspects retaliatory motive
Authorities and those close to Philipp initially suspected severe food poisoning after the squad ate fish during the trip, before forensic investigators uncovered evidence pointing towards a deliberate killing.
Regarding the suspected motive behind the incident, senior public prosecutor Thomas Hauburger told local media: "We assume that this was an act of revenge."
The arrest sent shockwaves through the amateur outfit, with Rockenberg's head of football Manuel Barufe telling local media: "We are all surprised and shocked. Nobody expected this. We hope the police can fully clarify what happened."
Club devastated by tragedy
Rockenberg released a formal statement on social media expressing their profound devastation while requesting privacy for all club members as the judicial process unfolds. In a statement posted across their official channels, the club said: "After having to cope with the sudden death of a team-mate in our football department last year, the events of last Tuesday have once again left us speechless. None of us can currently comprehend this latest devastating blow.
"We are now placing our hopes in the work of the authorities and trust that the incident will be fully investigated. Given the extremely distressing and emotional situation for everyone involved at our club, we will not comment on the ongoing investigation. We therefore urgently and respectfully ask that players, coaches and board members are not approached for comment. Thank you for your understanding."
- AFP
Legal proceedings remain ongoing
Marius remains in pre-trial detention while state prosecutors and police investigators continue their inquiry into Philipp's death. The arrest came just two weeks before the suspect was scheduled to host a major wedding celebration, having previously completed a civil ceremony following the incident last year. Neither the accused nor his legal representatives have issued a public response to the allegations as authorities work to establish the precise sequence of events.
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