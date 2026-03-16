Gazzetta - Juventus eyeing Pellegrini: initial contact made, the idea came from Spalletti

Juventus are looking for quality reinforcements for their midfield, but always within a sustainable budget. In this regard, Pellegrini could be the ideal solution.

The midfielder currently earns a salary of around €4 million per season and, for now, there do not appear to be many clubs ready to trigger a bidding war to secure his services. The player, who is deeply attached to Roma, is reportedly seeking an ambitious project that would allow him to still feel like a key player in the race for trophies.

A potential offer from Juventus could therefore prove particularly attractive, especially given the presence of a manager like Spalletti, who values him and knows his qualities well. In a Juventus midfield packed with players of similar characteristics, Pellegrini could provide greater quality and attacking options.