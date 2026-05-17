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Gary Neville left baffled by ‘ridiculous’ handball decision that benefits Man Utd as VAR has ‘an absolute shocker’ when allowing controversial Matheus Cunha goal to stand
Neville fumes at officiating "shocker"
The controversy erupted in the 54th minute when Cunha found the back of the net to put Manchester United 2-1 ahead against Nottingham Forest. The goal followed a sequence where Bryan Mbeumo appeared to control the ball with his arm, leading to a lengthy three-minute wait as the VAR reviewed the footage. Former United skipper Neville was scathing in his assessment of the process and the eventual outcome at Old Trafford.
“I think that is an absolute shocker in every single way. It’s ridiculous,” he said on Sky Sports. “The VAR have been quite clear, they said it has been disallowed, he has handballed it and brought the ball back into play. I can’t believe what I have just seen to be honest. VAR looked at it for three minutes and then the referee looks at it for another minute. They are overthinking it. They have got themselves into a real mess there.”
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Referee sticks to his guns at the monitor
Despite the VAR recommending an on-field review, referee Michael Salisbury opted to defy the expectation of a reversal. After scrutinising the pitchside monitor, he determined that the contact from Mbeumo was not an intentional infringement that warranted chalking off the strike. The decision left the Nottingham Forest players and staff incensed, as the ball clearly changed direction after meeting the forward's arm.
The Premier League Match Centre later clarified the official stance via social media. The referee announcement confirmed: “After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.” This explanation did little to soothe the frustrations of the visitors, who felt the natural laws of the game had been overlooked.
Bruno Fernandes matches Premier League record
The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned toxic as the delay stretched on, with supporters left in the dark regarding the specifics of the review. Without clear communication inside the stadium, the tension peaked when Salisbury pointed back to the centre circle. The goal stood, shifting the momentum of a game that Nottingham Forest had worked tirelessly to stay competitive in after Morato had earlier cancelled out Luke Shaw’s opener.
Mbeumo made amends for the controversy by scoring a legitimate third goal for United, securing not only a crucial cushion but also a piece of history for his captain. Supplied by Bruno Fernandes, the strike marked the Portuguese playmaker's 20th assist of the season - a remarkable feat that sees him move level with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign. This milestone moment was followed quickly by a strike from a masked Morgan Gibbs-White. However, the shadow of the second United goal loomed large over the contest, highlighting the ongoing inconsistencies that continue to plague the implementation of VAR technology in the English top flight.
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United secure third-place finish
For Manchester United, holding onto their 3-2 lead ensured they have locked up a podium finish. With Champions League football already secured for next season under the temporary guidance of Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have consolidated their position as the best of the rest behind the title challengers. Securing all three points, however tainted they might be in the eyes of neutrals, is vital for their final league standing.
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have amassed enough points over the campaign to remain in the Premier League for another season, even if they are unable to salvage a late equaliser following the officiating setback. With West Ham and Tottenham struggling elsewhere, the Midlands club can breathe a sigh of relief. Regardless of the final outcome, the "ridiculous" nature of Cunha's goal will likely be a talking point for weeks to come as the PGMOL faces more questions over handball interpretations.