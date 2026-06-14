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Gary Neville blasts FIFA 'dictatorship' after hugely controversial Switzerland penalty incident at World Cup
Neville fumes over lack of transparency
The controversy erupted in the 14th minute of the Group B encounter when Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was brought down by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. While a foul certainly appeared clear, television replays suggested Freuler had drifted into an offside position before the contact occurred. Despite the presence of semi-automated technology, the official graphic confirming the decision was never broadcast to viewers or shown on the stadium screens.
Working as a pundit for ITV, Neville expressing his disbelief at the lack of communication. “We all think it here and everybody will think it at home,” Neville said. “FIFA are the host broadcaster, they’ve got the evidence of the automatic decision which they can show us, why are they not showing us? They did this in the last tournament. Fans are already distrusting of FIFA and technology to start with. There is a massive question mark over that, because that is offside in my eyes, until they prove me different.”
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'Like a dictatorship' - Pundits join the attack
As the minutes ticked by without an official replay of the offside lines, Neville’s frustration boiled over into a scathing assessment of FIFA's operations. The former England international slammed the governing body for withholding evidence from the global audience, suggesting such secrecy was detrimental to the integrity of the game.
“It’s like a dictator. Honestly, it’s like a dictatorship, this,” Neville said in a furious rant. “The idea that they hold this evidence internally and don’t show fans of countries that are playing in tournaments. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Honestly, to not show the evidence of an offside. Prove to us it’s offside. Show it straight away. Why not the transparency?” Fellow pundit Ian Wright shared the sentiment, labeling the situation a "scandal", while Lee Dixon, who was on co-commentary duty, was equally convinced of an error, stating: “There’s no doubt about the penalty but he’s offside. This won’t count.”
FIFA blames 'technical outage' for graphic failure
In the aftermath of the match, FIFA released a statement attempting to clarify why the evidence was withheld during the live broadcast. According to the governing body, the failure to provide the definitive offside animation was a result of a technical glitch at the San Francisco Bay Area.
A statement from FIFA Media explained: “During the Qatar vs. Switzerland match in the San Francisco Bay Area, a brief technical outage prevented the onside animation graphic from being generated ahead of the penalty awarded to Switzerland in the 14th minute. The issue was quickly resolved. The workflow of the VAR was not affected by this issue and followed the normal procedure in checking the on-field decision. The lines used by the VAR to check the position of the relevant players did not show the attacking player to be in an offside position in either of the two situations immediately before the penalty decision.”
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Qatar snatch dramatic late point
While the officiating drama dominated the headlines, the match itself provided a shock result on the pitch. Breel Embolo converted the contentious spot-kick to give Switzerland the lead, and Murat Yakin’s side appeared to be cruising toward a comfortable three points after dominating 68 per cent of the possession and registering 26 shots on goal.
However, the Swiss were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal. In the 94th minute, Qatar secured their first-ever World Cup point through a dramatic equaliser, courtesy of an inadvertent headed own goal by Miro Muheim. The result leaves Group B completely wide open, with Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka later criticising his team for a lack of discipline and failing to kill the game off when they had the chance.