‘Ultimate test!’ - Gary Neville makes bold Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction as Xabi Alonso takes high-flying Blues to the Emirates

Chelsea are currently enjoying a strong revival under Alonso, bouncing back from a disappointing 10th-place finish last term. The Blues secured a 3-2 win over Fulham before edging past Brighton in a thrilling 4-3 encounter at the weekend.

Despite that attacking flair, Neville feels Arsenal's structure will give them the upper hand. The pundit noted that the visitors' open style might play directly into the hands of the champions.

Neville said: "They won’t defend in the same way as Villa so I think Arsenal may actually fancy their chances going forward more against Chelsea, but they’ll also have to be alert to the fact Chelsea have some fantastic attacking players. That’s what makes it really interesting. I think Arsenal will win the game but it’s a really good test for them and a really good moment to see Chelsea in the early days of Xabi Alonso.

"They’ve been so exciting in their first two games but this is the ultimate test for them against the champions who don’t make a lot of mistakes. I can’t wait for it, I think it will be a really good game. And I think Arsenal will be really looking forward to it. It will show us a lot of where Arsenal and Chelsea are because I’ve put them as first and second."