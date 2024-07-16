Gary Lineker urges England to 'go all out' for Jurgen Klopp to replace Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 failure as he explains why ex-Liverpool boss is more 'realistic' target than Pep Guardiola
Gary Lineker has urged England to “go all out” for ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp if Gareth Southgate stands down after Euro 2024 final defeat.
- Three Lions suffered another final defeat
- Head coach expected to step down
- Various names linked with demanding post