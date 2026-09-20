Matheus Cunha scores late equalizer to rescue Manchester United after Lisandro Martinez own goal in Fulham draw

Manchester United arrived at Craven Cottage desperate for a morale-boosting victory following a disastrous sequence of results. The Red Devils were still reeling from a painful derby defeat against Manchester City and a shocking capitulation in the League Cup, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose against Brighton.

The first half saw United create several high-quality openings, yet they were repeatedly thwarted by a combination of poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Bernd Leno. Lisandro Martinez almost turned hero early on when he unleashed a powerful effort toward the top corner from the edge of the box, but Leno produced a magnificent fingertip save. Moments later, Matheus Cunha skipped past David Affengruber and cut the ball back into the area, only for Bruno Fernandes to steer his shot against the far post.