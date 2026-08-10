Frank Lampard and John Terry reveal dressing room heartbreak over Jose Mourinho's first Chelsea exit

Lampard recalled the poignant moment Mourinho walked into the dressing room to deliver the news of his dismissal directly to the players.

Describing the emotional atmosphere inside the room, the former midfielder said: "I remember him coming into the dressing room and he said to me that he’d been sacked. I couldn’t think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him. There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves."

Terry also reinforced his deep admiration for the manager while pointing the blame at himself for the 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg that ultimately triggered the dismissal: "I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him. You’ve got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I’m like, that’s my fault.

"When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I didn’t let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that, if that makes sense. It’s just disappointing how it all ended, if I’m honest. I absolutely loved him and adored him and was more upset than anyone, to be honest."