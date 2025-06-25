'Incredible' - Franco Mastantuono 'grateful' to Xabi Alonso as new Real Madrid wonderkid reveals how coach convinced him to 'make the jump' from River Plate
Young midfield sensation Franco Mastantuono says Xabi Alonso’s words were key in convincing him to leave River Plate for Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mastantuono will join Real Madrid after Club World Cup
- Credits Alonso for giving him confidence to "make the jump"
- Teenager currently playing for River Plate