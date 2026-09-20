'This is a Netflix series!' – Francesco Farioli goes wild on referees and bans headlines before Benfica clash

FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli addressed the press ahead of Sunday's explosive O Classico against Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao. With sole leadership of the Primeira Liga at stake before the international break, the Italian manager insisted his team must focus entirely on performance.

Farioli confirmed that Fofana and Nehuen Perez missed training during the week due to physical issues and remain unavailable.

Despite squad absences, he called on home supporters to inspire an aggressive, proactive performance against their fiercest rivals.