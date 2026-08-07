AFP
France confirm intent to play U20 Women's World Cup despite UEFA boycott threat against FIFA
France break ranks to confirm tournament participation
The FFF has confirmed to BBC Sport its intention to compete in the upcoming Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, despite the significant political tension currently gripping the global game. The decision comes at a critical time as UEFA continues to hover over a potential boycott of all FIFA-sanctioned competitions following a massive fallout over Gianni Infantino’s controversial commercial proposals.
In a direct response regarding their status for the competition, the French authorities have made their position clear. The FFF issued a short but definitive statement regarding their travel plans, confirming: 'For now, France will be participating to the Fifa U20 Women World Cup.'
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The roots of the FIFA and UEFA conflict
The current crisis was sparked by FIFA president Infantino’s ambitious but divisive plan to sell stakes in various FIFA competitions to private investors. The move was met with immediate and fierce resistance from European football’s 55 member associations, who collectively voted to boycott all FIFA competitions until the proposals were formally retracted.
Despite the apology from the FIFA leadership, UEFA has not yet fully stood down from its aggressive posture. In a statement released on Thursday, the European governing body indicated that the boycott could still proceed if certain conditions or underlying grievances are not addressed to their satisfaction.
Uncertainty surrounds England and other European giants
While France has opted for transparency, other major European powers have been far more reserved about their participation. The Football Association has yet to comment on whether the Lionesses will be heading to Poland for the tournament. This silence has fueled speculation that some nations may still be waiting for a final directive from UEFA headquarters before committing their athletes to the journey.
The stakes for women’s football are uniquely high in this dispute, as the calendar is packed with major events that would be the first to suffer the consequences of a sustained boycott. If UEFA’s hardline stance is upheld, the impact would be felt immediately starting with the Under-20 World Cup on September 5.
- AFP
Long term consequences for the global game
The most devastating potential outcome of this political maneuvering concerns the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Should European teams fail to participate in the qualifying play-offs due to a UEFA-enforced boycott, they would be ineligible for the final tournament in Brazil.
For now, the eyes of the football world are on the six European teams scheduled to feature in the tournament - England, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and hosts Poland. France’s decision to move forward provides a glimmer of hope that the tournament will proceed with its full complement of stars, but the situation remains incredibly fluid.
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