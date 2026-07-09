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Krishan Davis

France player ratings vs Morocco: You can't keep Kylian Mbappe down! Superstar bounces back from horror penalty miss to fire Les Bleus to World Cup semi-finals

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Morocco
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France vs Morocco
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France eased into the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup by seeing off a stubborn Morocco side in Boston on Thursday. Predictably, Kylian Mbappe was the protagonist, making amends for an abysmal first-half penalty miss by scoring a sublime goal and teeing up another for Ousmane Dembele as Les Bleus secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Didier Deschamps' side dominated the first period, but their golden chance to take the lead was woefully spurned by their talisman. Morocco, meanwhile, barely set foot in the opposition box. There were just four minutes on the clock when Mbappe's low drive deflected narrowly wide, and Dayot Upamecano's close-range header was saved from the resulting corner.

The half's major flashpoint arrived when Mbappe sold Noussair Mazraoui a stepover in the penalty area and was taken out by the Manchester United defender. However, after a three-minute delay for a VAR check, France's main man rolled a feeble spot-kick into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Bono.

Les Bleus' twice went close from range before the break. First, Ayyoub Bouaddi was caught in possession and Desire Doue burst forward to force a save from Bono, before Lucas Digne's dipping strike smacked the crossbar in stoppage time.

Although the second 45 followed a similar pattern, France would eventually seize control of the tie in the space of six minutes. Mbappe made amends for the penalty miss on the hour mark, finding a pocket of space in the box and planting a sublime finish beyond the goalkeeper. He then turned provider, laying the ball off for Dembele, who drove forward and saw his low effort beat Bono's weak wrist.

It took Morocco until the final 10 minutes to test Mike Maignan in the France goal, but the AC Milan stopper was able to palm away Azzedine Ounahi's powerful shot from the edge of the box.

GOAL rates France's players from Boston as they progress to face Belgium or Spain in the World Cup semi-finals...

  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (6/10):

    Quite literally a spectator as Morocco failed to test him throughout. Stayed alert to make a late save.

    Jules Kounde (7/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball and the opposition didn't get much change out of him on that flank.

    Dayot Upamecano (6/10):

    Should have done better with his early header. Sliced a clearance onto the top of his own net. Rarely tested defensively.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Calmness personified as usual and got through plenty of passes. Not his toughest outing.

    Lucas Digne (7/10):

    Got forward at every opportunity and crashed a long-range shot against the crossbar. Had his hands full with Brahim Diaz.

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    Midfield

    Manu Kone (7/10):

    Made a couple of very tidy defensive interventions early on. Solid display.

    Adrien Rabiot (6/10):

    Passed well enough and did his defensive duties but struggled to have an attacking influence on proceedings.

    Michael Olise (7/10):

    He was often the one to inject a bit of pace into France's play, demonstrating guile and ridiculously quick feet.

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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (7/10):

    Quiet before he popped up centrally, drove forward and found the bottom corner.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Came within a whisker of scoring inside five minutes. Truly awful penalty. Predictably redeemed himself with a fantastic finish, and provided a simple assist for Dembele.

    Desire Doue (7/10):

    Good driving run almost yielded a goal. Persistence led to an assist for Mbappe.

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    Subs & Manager

    Warren Zaire-Emery (6/10):

    Injected a bit of energy into the French press.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (6/10):

    Not really able to get into the game in his cameo. Wasted one headed chance and saw another shot saved.

    Bradley Barcola (6/10):

    Made a few dangerous runs up against tired legs and forced a late stop.

    Malo Gusto (N/A):

    Gave Kounde a rest late on.

    Didier Deschamps (7/10):

    Another performance that wasn't always pretty, but his side got the job done and that is really all that matters at this stage of the tournament.

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