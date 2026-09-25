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Former Manchester United star Jadon Sancho offered to Krasnodar but Russian club turn down chance to sign winger amid uncertain future
Krasnodar pass on free agent Sancho
The 26-year-old winger remains without a club following his departure from Manchester United at the end of last season, a move that brought a definitive end to his frustrating tenure at Old Trafford. Reports from Russia suggest that Sancho was recently offered to Krasnodar as he searches for a way back into competitive football, but the Russian outfit opted against pursuing a deal for the free agent.
According to Foot Mercato, Sancho was offered to the Russian champions, but the club declined to sign him. These discussions were said to be preliminary and never reached a stage where salary or contract length were seriously debated. It is a sobering development for a player who was once one of the most sought-after talents in world football, now finding doors closed even in leagues outside of Europe's traditional big five.
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A dramatic fall from grace
It is a far cry from the summer of 2021 when the Red Devils shelled out a massive transfer fee to bring the youngster back to the Premier League. The ex-Borussia Dortmund forward was allowed to leave for nothing just a few years.
His time at Villa Park during the 2025-26 campaign was something of a mixed bag, despite the club's overall success in qualifying for the Champions League and securing silverware. While he made 39 appearances and tasted success in the Europa League final, his individual output remained a concern for potential suitors. He managed just a single goal throughout the entire season, which has led to questions regarding his efficiency in the final third.
Lessons from the Dele Alli comparison
Sancho’s current predicament has drawn comparisons to other English talents who have seen their careers stall unexpectedly. Former Aston Villa star Ray Houghton has noted that the winger should look at the trajectory of Dele Alli as a cautionary tale for what happens when momentum is lost.
Houghton spoke to GOAL about the mental challenges players face when they hit such a crossroads, stating: "That's very true. You look at Dele, MK Dons, comes to Spurs, everything's flying and then boom, what's happened? He's not become a bad player, it's just the mentality, what's happened to the mentality? And that's when you're hoping he's getting the right help and the people are talking to him in the right way, try to reassure him and then it's up to you, as a player it's up to you."
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Looking for a fresh start
The rejection from Krasnodar follows other unusual links for the winger, including a bizarre rumored approach from the Arabian Falcons in Dubai's third tier. While those reports suggested contact with his representatives, no move materialized, leaving the 26-year-old to continue his individual training regime away from the professional limelight.
As a free agent, Sancho has the flexibility to sign for a club outside of the traditional transfer windows, but the lack of concrete offers from top-level European sides suggests his next move might require a significant compromise in terms of league prestige or financial terms.
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