Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target the hero as Nigeria's Super Eagles clinch record-extending AFCON bronze after Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush flop

Nigeria are the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists after beating Egypt 4-2 in the third-place playoffs through post-match penalty shootouts in Casablanca on Saturday.

After a goalless draw in regulation time, the teams went straight to the penalty kicks, where Nigeria reigned supreme, clinching a record-extending AFCON bronze medal.

Although the Super Eagles missed their first penalty, they were precise in the subsequent ones and managed to win the bronze medal. The opposite can be said of Egypt, who were let down by their English Premier League stars.

Meanwhile, the Pharaohs enjoyed moments of dominance in the early stage of the first half, but they failed to make use of their advantage of giant ball possession.

As Egypt pressed, the Nigerians were left with no choice but to attempt orthodox means to stop their opponents from wreaking havoc. One particular moment is when Bright Osayi-Samuel made a rough challenge, and the referee, Jalal Jayed, was left with no option but to give the Egyptians a free kick in the 12th minute. Just like it was the case with their earlier chances, the record AFCON champions lost also this one as Mostafa Mohamed sent his effort wide and gave Nigeria a goal kick.

Another chance for the 2010 champions came in the 13th minute, but Trezeguet's eventual attempt to find his teammate in Nigeria's box was futile as Igoh Ogbu cleared.

Egypt's effort to break away through Emam Ashour in the 16th minute was also met with resolute defence by the Super Eagles as Semi Ajayi cleared the ball.

Mohanad Lasheen and Trezeguet's one-on-one play in the 34th minute was a promising move by the Egyptian, but the Nigerian goalkeeper read every move and eventually stopped the attack.