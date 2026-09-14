Getty Images Sport
Former Arsenal sporting director Edu secures surprise role following disappointing Nottingham Forest exit
Surprise move to Bulgaria
Edu has officially joined Levski Sofia as part of a newly appointed five-person board of directors. The move comes as a major surprise following his recent departure from Nottingham Forest earlier this month, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The club have completely restructured their hierarchy, bringing Edu on board alongside Claudio Pracownik, Felipe Berliner, Matthew Cherry, and current executive director Daniel Borimirov. Although his exact role remains unspecified, the board will elect a chair and an executive director at an upcoming meeting to finalise responsibilities.
Official club statement
Levski Sofia have expressed great enthusiasm regarding the arrival of Edu, releasing a public statement to outline the value he will add behind the scenes.
A club statement read: "His experience in sports strategy, selection, talent development and organisational building will be an important asset for the club on its path to a sustainable and competitive football structure."
Edu brings significant pedigree to the table, having previously helped reshape Arsenal during a successful tenure as technical and sporting director before resigning in November 2024.
Struggles at Forest
This new chapter offers Edu a fresh start following a disastrous spell at the City Ground. He joined Forest in July 2025 as global head of football, overseeing operations across Evangelos Marinakis's empire, which includes Olympiacos and Rio Ave.
However, the club struggled with poor recruitment under his watch. Edu fell out with Nuno Espirito Santo, who was one of four managers to take charge at the City Ground last season. Reports confirmed his exit this month after Edu attended his last game in February, having reportedly been told to stay away from the training ground and stadium.
- Getty Images Sport
What is next for Edu?
Edu will now focus on maintaining domestic dominance with Levski Sofia, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the league after nine matches. They have also dropped into the Europa League after losing their Champions League play-off against AEK Athens. Edu must now help his new club secure back-to-back titles and navigate their upcoming European fixtures.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting