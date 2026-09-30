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Moataz Elgammal

'No way he is getting past' - Former Arsenal defender makes damning claim about striker Viktor Gyokeres

A. Traore
V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Premier League

Armand Traore has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres, claiming he lacks the aura and killer instinct of legendary strikers like Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba. Despite a stellar goalscoring record that helped secure the Premier League title last season, the striker continues to face intense scrutiny over his overall impact on the pitch.

  • Traore questions Arsenal striker

    Traore has voiced his doubts regarding Gyokeres, suggesting the Arsenal forward does not possess the commanding presence required at the highest level. Speaking to the Sun, Traore admitted he would feel completely comfortable playing against him today.

    Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions last season to help Arsenal claim the Premier League title, but his performances for the club have still drawn criticism. Traore believes that both the 28-year-old and Kai Havertz are missing the distinctive leadership qualities that previously defined top-tier forwards in England.

  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Lack of a killer instinct

    Traore drew direct comparisons between the attacker and iconic figures from the past, highlighting a significant gap in their respective mentalities. Traore explained that he and Havertz do not instil fear in opposition defenders. Traore said: "Gyokeres, I just don’t get that killer instinct that some of these guys had. I played against Drogba many times. My lord. He had such an aura. It stinks of, 'I’m a leader'. I don’t get that with Gyokeres or Havertz. If I was to play against Gyokeres I wouldn’t be worried."

  • Comparing Gyokeres to Henry

    Expanding on his critique, Traore insisted that he does not have the explosive pace necessary to cause major problems for top defenders, using Thierry Henry as the ultimate benchmark. He backed his own historical defensive abilities against him. Traore added: "I was a very, very fast player. He could push it past me but there is no way he is getting past. Think of Thierry Henry and Gyokeres, it’s day and night. Try to play against Thierry, either way he goes it’s a problem. These players are a problem. Speed kills and I don’t see that Gyokeres is very quick."

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    What is next for Gyokeres?

    Gyokeres will look to silence his critics when Arsenal return to domestic action, as he currently battles Havertz for a starting spot under Mikel Arteta. He also remains a transfer target for clubs in Serie A and the Saudi Pro League ahead of the upcoming window.

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Arsenal
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