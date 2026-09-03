Folarin Balogun facing Saudi Arabia or Turkey move as Monaco CEO fumes over failed $45m Everton transfer

The collapse directly stems from a significant disagreement following Balogun's physical assessments on Merseyside. ESPNindicate that Everton were suddenly alerted to major issues during the medical, prompting them to attempt to aggressively restructure the transfer terms.

However, AS Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro revealed that the 25-year-old ultimately abandoned the move due to concerns over how he was treated by the English club during the stressful process.

"We are still waiting for Balo to come back and to sit and discuss and to realise between us what is next," Scuro explained to the media during a press conference on Wednesday.