This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Folarin Balogun gets MLS VIP treatment! USMNT star given halfway line seat & free meal when getting over Copa America frustration with trip to Atlanta United Folarin BalogunUSAMajor League SoccerAtlanta UnitedMonacoAtlanta United vs Columbus CrewColumbus Crew Folarin Balogun has been given VIP treatment by MLS, with the USMNT ace enjoying seats on halfway and free food when attending an Atlanta United game. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Monaco striker enjoying summer break

Failed to inspire during Copa campaign

Watching domestic action in the States Article continues below