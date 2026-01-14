Getty Images
Florentino Perez's 'ultimate goal is to bring Jose Mourinho back' to Real Madrid as Alvaro Arbeloa branded a 'snitch' who 'doesn't inspire anyone'
Real Madrid's big decision
Real took the shock decision of axing Alonso just eight months after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, in the wake of their Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. The former Los Blancos and Spain midfielder was reported to have been dealing with dressing room unrest throughout his tenure. Now, the club are being linked with a potential move to appoint Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be open to leaving his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.
Arbeloa has been appointed in the meantime, stepping up from his role as Castilla coach, which he initially took on over the summer. The Spaniard, who also enjoyed spells at Real and Liverpool as a player, has spent his entire coaching career to date in the Real youth academy.
Plan to bring Mourinho back?
Journalist Relano has claimed that chairman Perez could look to reappoint Mourinho, who is currently managing Benfica. Arbeloa was actually a member of Mourinho's squad at Madrid when the Portuguese was in charge, between 2010 and 2013. During his time at the club, Mourinho won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.
Relano told COPE: "His ultimate goal is to bring back Mourinho, who is currently causing a stir at Benfica, precisely so they fire him."
Arbeloa, in the meantime, insists he will not copy Mourinho's style, telling reporters: "I haven't spoken to him [Mourinho]. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I'm going to be like Arbeloa; I'm not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.
"I've had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they've won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them."
Arbeloa branded a 'snitch'
Relano reserved some vicious criticism for former right-back Arbeloa, insisting he was once known as a "snitch", and "is not a figure who inspires anyone".
That accusation aside, Arbeloa says he has spoken with his predecessor Alonso to discuss the fact he is now in charge.
He added: "After I found out the decision of the club and Xabi to reach a mutual agreement to part ways, you all know the relationship I have with Xabi, which is very close. Of course I spoke with him afterwards.
"Obviously what I discussed with Xabi will remain between us. I have a lot of enthusiasm to start my first game, when we will play with everything on the line. I'm excited to have a squad of a lot of quality on my hands. And a lot of excitement. Nothing got in the way of our relationship in any way. He wished me all the best, just as I would wish him the same. We have a friendship that transcends everything. He wished me all the best. He's going to do very well, and we'll always be together."
What comes next?
Real face Segunda Division side Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. They then face Levante in La Liga this weekend. Los Blancos sit four points behind leaders Barcelona.
