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Flick’s departure and FIFA’s complaint… Laporta outlines Barcelona’s future

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Rafinha’s injury and Pedri’s form are among the concerns of Barça’s newly elected president

Juan Laporta, the newly elected president of Barcelona, has expressed his strong confidence in the Catalan club’s current sporting project.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining stability and relying on the players already at the club, whilst praising the performances of German manager Hansi Flick and midfield star Pedri.

Laporta spoke candidly about several hot topics in a lengthy interview published by the Spanish newspaper Sport, starting with the future of Flick, who has led the team successfully since taking charge.

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    What does the future hold for Flick at Camp Nou?

    The newly elected president of Barcelona said regarding Flick’s contract renewal: “We’ll discuss it calmly at the end of the season; he doesn’t feel the need to extend his contract at the moment.”

    He added: “He is true to himself and extremely professional. I think he deserves a renewal, but he prefers to analyse the situation at the end of the season and make the right decision.” 

    He continued: “If we renew the contract for another year, he will have got what he wants. I think he feels that a long-term contract might suggest to some that he has become complacent.”

    The Catalan president touched on the club’s transfer policy, defending the commitment to the La Masia philosophy, saying: “I understand that we will continue to improve in all areas, but I must say that what I believe in after building such a strong team is maintaining and consolidating it.” 

    He continued: “There is no need to turn to the transfer market just for the sake of it; we must continue to look at what we have within the club, and if necessary, we will improve the team.”

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  • Laporta’s dance and championship ambitions

    Regarding his obvious joy following his victory in the presidential election, Laporta justified his celebrations by saying: “I don’t think I offended anyone by dancing a little and celebrating. As for the banner, that’s in the past; they asked me to make another one during this campaign, but I don’t like repeating things—it would lack originality.”

    On the club’s ambitions for the current season, Laporta expressed great optimism, particularly regarding the Copa del Rey: “I’m very optimistic; I view the Copa del Rey as if we’ve already won it, given the performance we put in and the fact we were narrowly eliminated.”

    He confirmed that the club will only make signings when there is a genuine need, saying: “We will sign players when the management requests the signing of one or more players to strengthen the squad. We want to improve and do not want to break up our team. We have a very competitive and strong squad, we have a world-class goalkeeper like Juan García, and we have a backbone in the team.”

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    Criticism of the international fixtures and praise for Pedri

    Commenting on the injury sustained by Brazilian player Raphinha whilst on international duty, Laporta criticised the packed international calendar: “We must ask FIFA to draw up an international calendar that takes into account the competitions in which the major clubs are involved.” 

    He added: “It is very upsetting that one of our best players has been injured. We won’t blame our players; they are professionals and give their all for their country, but it is very complicated to find a solution given this packed schedule in which we are competing for everything.”

    Concluding his remarks, Laporta praised young midfielder Pedri, saying he “embodies the Barcelona style even though he is not a product of La Masia.”

    These comments come at a time when Barcelona are seeking to strengthen their sporting and administrative stability, with a focus on integrating young players and maintaining the team’s strong core under Flick’s leadership.

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