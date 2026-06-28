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First Endrick, now Kobbie Mainoo! Man Utd midfielder becomes the unfortunate star of hilarious World Cup memes after being snubbed by England boss Thomas Tuchel
Viral memes target Tuchel's selection choices
Mainoo was a key player for Manchester United last season but is yet to kick a ball at the 2026 World Cup. Tuchel preferred to use Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice at the base of midfield throughout England's three group games.
This decision has sparked a wave of internet comedy. Fans have flooded social media platforms with exaggerated scenarios detailing what Tuchel would rather do than give the youngster minutes. Highlighting that Mainoo is the only fit midfielder available, one viral meme depicted the manager wearing the England kit, joking he is ready to participate himself just to avoid playing the star.
Fans highlight the ongoing situation
The online reactions continued, as supporters maintained their focus on the manager's selection choices. Another viral post showed a man struggling not to fall off a bridge into the water, joking that Tuchel would rather endure that struggle than play Mainoo. The jokes escalated with a video of a man crawling on his hands to avoid getting his boots wet, paired with the caption that getting his feet wet would force the manager to play the youngster, summarising how fans feel the England boss is treating the 21-year-old during this international tournament.
Endrick starts the bench meme trend
Mainoo is following a trend started earlier in the tournament by Real Madrid forward Endrick. The relationship between Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti and the teenager fuelled an avalanche of memes when Endrick was an unused substitute against Morocco. Social media accounts questioned the dynamic between the two. However, Endrick defended his coach, stating: "He's not going to do what's best for Endrick, he's not going to do what's best for the fans, he's going to do what's best for the team." Ancelotti eventually played him against Haiti and Scotland, insisting that the forward will be important and reminding fans to be patient with his development.
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What next for the two players?
England are preparing to clash with DR Congo in the round of 32, while Brazil will take on Japan in their first knockout game. Mainoo and Endrick will both hope to feature as their respective countries plot a course towards the final.