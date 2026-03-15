Paolo Vanoli has announced the squad list for tomorrow’s match against Cremonese. Moise Kean is included, whilst Niccolò Fortini remains in Florence.
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Fiorentina: Vanoli’s squad list – the decision on Moise Kean. And Fortini is not included
MOISE KEAN
The good news today is that Moise Kean has been included in the squad list for tomorrow’s match against Cremonese. The Fiorentina striker trained with the team this morning and is therefore ready to play alongside his teammates. Tomorrow, after a final training session ahead of the match, Paolo Vanoli will decide whether to start him from the first minute or leave the attack in the hands of Roberto Piccoli.
NICCOLO FORTINI
Niccolò Fortini, however, will not be there. The young Fiorentina full-back has been left out as a precaution due to lower back pain. He will undergo a fitness assessment on Tuesday to determine whether he will travel to Poland for the second leg of the Conference League round of 16.
THE LIST
David de Gea, Oliver Christensen and Pietro Leonardelli have been called up in goal. In defence, Luis Balbo, Pietro Comuzzo, Dodô, Robin Gosens, Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongračić, Luca Ranieri, Daniele Rugani and Kouadio have been called up.
In midfield, the squad includes Marco Brescianini, Giovanni Fabbian, Nicolò Fagioli, Jacopo Fazzini, Rolando Mandragora and Cher Ndour.
Finally, in attack, the players called up are Albert Gudmundsson, Jack Harrison, Moise Kean, Riccardo Braschi and Roberto Piccoli.