FIFA report reveals record $9.89bn spent in global summer transfer window

FIFA has released its International Transfer Snapshot for the mid-year window, confirming unprecedented spending across both men's and women's football. Between June 1 and September 2, a staggering $9.89 billion was spent on men's international transfers, setting a new all-time high as over 12,500 deals were completed worldwide.

The women's professional game also experienced explosive, record-setting growth, registering 1,406 international transfers. Spending in women's football more than doubled compared to 2025, reaching an unprecedented $28.6 million and highlighting the sport's rapid global expansion.