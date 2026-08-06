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FIFA Super League? Leaked documents reveal Gianni Infantino's plan to rebrand European breakaway project
The 'FIFA Super League' branding
Explosive leaked documents have revealed that Infantino and FIFA were more involved in the initial Super League discussions. According to leaked documents, per The Guardian, the global governing body had drafted a "term sheet" for the competition as early as October 2020. This document outlined a vision where the breakaway would be rebranded as the "FIFA Super League".
The proposed agreement included a 12-year partnership that would have seen FIFA take over the entire commercial operation of the league. Perhaps most controversially, the documents suggest that Infantino sought a "golden share" in the breakaway entity. This would have given the FIFA president unprecedented personal and institutional power over the biggest clubs in world football, including the Premier League's "Big Six," while potentially linking the success of the new league to the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup.
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Public condemnation vs private plotting
These revelations stand in stark contrast to the public stance Infantino took when the Super League officially launched and subsequently collapsed in April 2021. At the time, the Swiss administrator stood before the 45th Ordinary UEFA Congress and claimed that FIFA could only "strongly disapprove" of a project that was a "breakaway from the current institutions".
Infantino voiced his disapproval once it became clear that the project had triggered a historic backlash from fans, players, and governments alike. The original plan reportedly involved keeping FIFA’s member federations completely in the dark, a tactic similar to the one used during the more recent, failed attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors.
Pressure mounts on Infantino's leadership
The timing of these leaks could not be worse for Infantino, who is already fighting to maintain his grip on power. Following a disastrous attempt to privatise elements of the World Cup, which led to a unified rebellion from European nations, the president was forced into a retreat. UEFA and its allies are understood to be working behind the scenes to convince member associations to withdraw their support for Infantino ahead of the next FIFA presidential election in March.
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The fight for FIFA's future integrity
Despite the current firestorm, FIFA continues to maintain its innocence, with spokesperson pointing to Infantino's 2021 speeches as the definitive word on the matter. A joint letter from Infantino and general secretary Mattias Grafstrom recently stated that the governing body "will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity or good governance".
However, the shadow of FIFA's alleged involvement in the failed breakaway project remains a significant talking point. The governing body must now navigate a period of intense skepticism from the public and its own members.
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