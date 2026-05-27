The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have officially launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing practices, accusing the governing body of creating a “gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices.” New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport confirmed that world football’s governing body has been subpoenaed to provide internal documents and information regarding their conduct. The move marks a significant escalation in the tension between local organisers and FIFA leadership as the 2026 tournament approaches.

Davenport made a joint announcement alongside New York attorney general Letitia James and the New York City department of consumer and worker protection (DCWP). During the announcement, Davenport stated: "It's an honour to host the World Cup but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors. Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated." The investigation will focus on whether the ticketing release schedule was designed to manipulate the market and drive up costs for supporters.