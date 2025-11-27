Bending the rules for Cristiano Ronaldo is plain WRONG: FIFA is putting the sanctity of the World Cup at stake with suspension decision

Ronaldo promised that he was "going to try to be a good boy" before Portugal's World Cup qualifier with Ireland in Dublin on November 13 - but, with just over an hour of the game gone, and the Seleccao trailing to two unanswered goals from Troy Parrott, the frustrated forward thrust his elbow into the back of Dara O'Shea. Ronaldo was initially issued a yellow card by the match official, but it was rightly upgraded to a red following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

As is always the case with Ronaldo, nothing is ever his fault, and the blame game began before he'd even made it to the tunnel at the Aviva Stadium, with the 40-year-old first insinuating that O'Shea had made too much of the incident with a crying-eyes gesture before then bizarrely blaming Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson for his dismissal during a heated touchline exchange.

"He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee," revealed the Icelandic, who, in his pre-match press conference, had accused Ronaldo of influencing the officials during the two teams' meeting in Lisbon the month beforehand. "But it had nothing to do with me – unless I got into his head. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card."

It should also have cost Ronaldo two games at next summer's World Cup.