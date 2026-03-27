Barcelona star Fermin Lopez happy to have snubbed Chelsea transfer and makes bold future claim amid links to Man Utd

Speaking to Tot Costa on Catalunya Radio, the midfielder reflected on the intense speculation that defined his summer. "It was a bit complicated; I felt a lot of pressure, but I never wavered. I couldn’t say anything," Lopez admitted when discussing the Chelsea links.

Despite Manchester United now reportedly monitoring his progress, Fermin’s loyalty remains firm. "Barca renewed my contract, and I’m very grateful. As far as I’m concerned, I’d stay here forever," he stated, effectively ending talk of a departure.